TBSE 12th Result 2020: Tripura Board HS results declared at tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE 12th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the examinations can check their results online at www.tbse.in, www.tripura.nic.in, www.tripuraresults.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 09:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TBSE 12th Result 2020. (HT file )

TBSE 12th Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) on Friday declared the results of Class 12, Class 10 ( old syllabus), Madrassa Alim, Fazil Arts and Theology on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the examinations can check their results online at www.tbse.in, www.tripura.nic.in, www.tripuraresults.nic.in.

This year, a total 26,400 students appeared for Tripura board Class 12 board examinations, 211 students appeared for Class 10 ( old syllabus), 100 students appeared for Madrassa Alim, and 28 appeared for Fazil Arts and Theology.

Out of total 26400 candidates who appeared for the TBSE Class 12 board examinations, 13460 are males and 12940 are females.



The TBSE Class 12 Science results recorded 89.85% pass while the Humanities stream recorded 79.52% pass and 78.56% pass in Commerce stream.

A total of 49.76% of students have passed the TBSE class 10 (old syllabus) examinations.

How to check TBSE Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at tripuraresults.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the direct link to result page

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The results will appear on the display screen

5. Take a printout of the online scorecard for future use.

