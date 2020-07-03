TBSE Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020 Live Updates: Tripura 10th Result declared at tbse.in, Dipayan Debnath tops state

TBSE Tripura 10th Madhyamik Result 2020 live updates: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) has declared the class 10th or Madhyamik exam results (new syllabus) today. A total of 69.49% students have passed the class 10th exam. Students who have taken the exam can check their Tripura Board Class 10 results online. The results/scores can be checked online at tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in or schooleducation.tripura.gov.in. Students must keep their admit card ready with them to check their results. This year, over 39,000 students have appeared for the Tripura Board Madhyamik exam 2020. This year, due to Coronavirus pandemic, TBSE cancelled all pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus), Class 12 including Madrassa Alim ( new and old syllabus), Madrassa Fazil Theology and Madrassa Fazil Arts.Here in the liveblog you will get latest updates on Tripura Board 10th results 2020, direct link, how to check, details of exam and results like pass percentage, toppers etc.

(With inputs from Priyanka Deb Barman in Agartala)

