Sections
Home / Education / TBSE Tripura Board class 10th results to be declared on July 3

TBSE Tripura Board class 10th results to be declared on July 3

TBSE Tripura Board 10th Results will be declared on July 3. Check full details here.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:02 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

TBSE Tripura Class 10th Result 2020 date (HT File)

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) would declare results of Class 10 board examinations on next July 3, 2020.The results would be declared at 9 AM, informed Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath. Over 39,000 students sat for the Class 10 board examinations.

Eyeing the recent verdict of the Supreme Court on cancellation of Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) examinations and health security of the students due to COVID-19 pandemic, the TBSE cancelled all pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus), Class 12 including Madrassa Alim ( new and old syllabus), Madrassa Fazil Theology and Madrassa Fazil Arts.

“ The TBSE will decide about evaluation process of these pending examinations and the same will be announced within few days,” Nath told the mediapersons.

The pending exams were supposed to be held from June 05 , but later were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

TBSE Tripura Board class 10th results to be declared on July 3
Jun 30, 2020 12:02 IST
What does outer space smell like? This perfume has the answer
Jun 30, 2020 12:01 IST
Over one crore people benefitted from Shiv Bhojan scheme: Uddhav Thackeray
Jun 30, 2020 11:59 IST
Men’s makeup goes mainstream with CVS rollout, sees surge during lockdown
Jun 30, 2020 11:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.