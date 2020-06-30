TBSE Tripura Board class 10th results to be declared on July 3

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) would declare results of Class 10 board examinations on next July 3, 2020.The results would be declared at 9 AM, informed Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath. Over 39,000 students sat for the Class 10 board examinations.

Eyeing the recent verdict of the Supreme Court on cancellation of Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) examinations and health security of the students due to COVID-19 pandemic, the TBSE cancelled all pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus), Class 12 including Madrassa Alim ( new and old syllabus), Madrassa Fazil Theology and Madrassa Fazil Arts.

“ The TBSE will decide about evaluation process of these pending examinations and the same will be announced within few days,” Nath told the mediapersons.

The pending exams were supposed to be held from June 05 , but later were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic