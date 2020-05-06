Sections
Home / Education / Teachers, board exam moderators can travel amid lockdown in Maharashtra

Teachers, board exam moderators can travel amid lockdown in Maharashtra

Additional chief secretary Vandana Krishna also stated in the GR that officials of the state education board will be allowed to conduct investigations at exam centres where complaints of violations had been reported.

Updated: May 06, 2020 08:28 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Mumbai

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that teachers, moderators and officials involved in the assessment of Class 10 and 12 exam papers will be allowed to travel for official work during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a government resolution, the school education and sports ministry said teachers, moderators, contractors hired for transporting exam papers and officials involved in related works will be allowed to travel during the lockdown with prior permission.

Additional chief secretary Vandana Krishna also stated in the GR that officials of the state education board will be allowed to conduct investigations at exam centres where complaints of violations had been reported.

The move would help around 15 lakh students who appeared for Class 10 and 12 examinations, the results of which will be announced by June 10.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
May 06, 2020 07:49 IST
Scientists tell PM Modi 30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development
May 06, 2020 08:26 IST
In 5 days, Covid-19 killed 526 people and affected 11,000 in India, shows data
May 06, 2020 07:55 IST
13 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Tripura, state’s tally rises to 42
May 06, 2020 08:02 IST

latest news

Covid- 19: Telangana promotes classes I-IX students without exam
May 06, 2020 08:44 IST
Hope you go for ball: Kohli trolls Pujara with tweet; Shami in splits
May 06, 2020 08:41 IST
Covid-19: Indians want economy to open, but don’t want to step out of home, says survey
May 06, 2020 08:40 IST
Ford India launches contactless sales, services
May 06, 2020 08:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.