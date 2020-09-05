Teachers’ Day 2020: Let’s thank teachers who prevented academic disruption amid pandemic, says Vice President

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended greetings on Teachers’ Day, saying it is a day to thank all the teachers who have been working tirelessly through the hardship of the pandemic to prevent academic disruption.

Teachers’ Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the country’s second president S Radhakrishnan.

“Wishing you all a very happy Teachers’ Day. Today, let us thank all those teachers who have been working tirelessly through the hardship of the pandemic to prevent academic disruption to students,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted Quoting Naidu. “Let us salute their dedication, courage and their selfless service,” he said.

Naidu also paid tributes to Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

“He was an eminent teacher, philosopher, scholar, statesman and author. His life, work and legacy will keep inspiring every Indian,” the vice president said.