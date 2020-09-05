Teachers’ Day: This visually impaired teacher from Bihar is a torch bearer of literacy, bags national award

Sant Kumar Sahni, 54, born with a partial visual impairment, has been a torchbearer of literacy in Begusarai for two decades.

In recognition of the meritorious service towards the field of education, Sahni and Akhileshwar Pathak of Saran district will by conferred upon the National Teacher’s Award on September 5.

Sahni, principal of Upgraded Middle School at Kharmauli village in Begusarai had joined the school in 2004 as a teacher. “Back then, our school had four rooms and 123 students. Now, our school has 30 rooms along with smart class facility to teach altogether 1,336 students,” he said.

The school had also received award for best school from chief minister Nitish Kumar in 2013.

Sahni said, “Our village was a naxal-hit area 20 years ago. Locals were indifferent towards education. For connecting them to mainstream, I started involving them in school activities. Also, all my three children studied in the same school.”

Pass percentage

The school has recorded 94% overall pass percentage in Class 10 this year, he claimed.

Born in a lower middle-class family with impairment, Sahni coupled with a strong resolve holds a Masters degree in three subjects, including economics, education and psychology.

Instead of depending on anyone, he is heading a team of 15 teachers and his dream to eradicate illiteracy has changed the fate of hundreds of economically backward students.

“Here in Birpur, a major population is dependent on agriculture and animal husbandry. After enrolment in school, at least their next generation won’t be illiterate and after passing matriculation from school, students are empowered to find next path and move ahead,” he shared.

With 20 years of teaching, Sahni feels that teachers’ training plays crucial role in strengthening education system.At the state-level, 20 teachers have been selected for award on Teachers’ Day.