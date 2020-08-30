Sections
Home / Education / Teachers have adapted new technology, methods in education amid Covid-19: PM Modi

Teachers have adapted new technology, methods in education amid Covid-19: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that amid the coronavirus crisis, teachers not only have accepted this challenge but also turned it into an opportunity as they adapted to new technology and methods in education.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:01 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that amid the coronavirus crisis, teachers not only have accepted this challenge but also turned it into an opportunity as they adapted to new technology and methods in education.

“My dear countrymen, in a few days from now on September 5, we will celebrate Teachers Day. Whenever we think of successes we have had during the course of our lifetime, we are almost always reminded of one teacher or the other. The fast-changing times coupled with the Corona crisis are posing new challenges for our teachers. I am happy that not only have our teachers accepted this challenge but also turned it into an opportunity,” said the Prime Minister during his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio programme.

He said that teachers have learned how to incorporate maximum use of technology in education, how to adopt new methods and how to help the students.

“Our teachers have adopted it naturally and also taught the same to their students. Teachers and students are doing something new together,” he added.



Teachers’ Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishna, a philosopher-author and India’s second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cardio vascular scientist, holder of cricket records too
Aug 30, 2020 16:47 IST
Pak national arrested in UP’s Noida for violation of visa norms
Aug 30, 2020 16:39 IST
Singer Renu Nagar is out of danger, confirms her brother Akash
Aug 30, 2020 16:37 IST
‘Back to Hogwarts’: Online classes await Potterheads
Aug 30, 2020 16:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.