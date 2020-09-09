Sections
Home / Education / Teachers, principals from CBSE affiliated schools awarded by Union education minister

Teachers, principals from CBSE affiliated schools awarded by Union education minister



Updated: Sep 09, 2020 17:48 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (PTI file )

At least 38 teachers and principals from CBSE affiliated schools were on Wednesday awarded for their contribution to school education by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

According to CBSE officials, the awards were presented for the year 2019-20 in honour of the teachers and principals for their valuable contribution towards improving school education, innovation and dedication.

“Since 2018, CBSE follows an online selection process. The applicants are evaluated on the basis of general and specific criterion under each category and several parameters related to school education and their contribution,” a senior board official said.

“The 38 awardees includes primary and middle level teachers, language teachers, science, social science, physical education, mathematics, economics, IT, fine arts teachers, school counsellors, vice principals and principals,” the official added.



Each awardee received a merit certificate, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

