Sections
Home / Education / Teachers raise their concern ahead of HRD minister’s address

Teachers raise their concern ahead of HRD minister’s address

A number of teachers raised their concerns in response to the education minister’s invitation on Twitter.

Updated: May 14, 2020 10:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The central theme of the webinar is ‘Acharya Devo Bhava’. (twitter/@DrRPNishank)

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokriyal will go live on Twitter and Facebook at 12 noon on Thursday, May 14, and address concerns of teachers amid the coronavirus crisis. The central theme of the webinar is ‘Acharya Devo Bhava’. In a Tweet shared on microblogging site Twitter on May 11, Monday, the Union Minister had urged teachers to send their queries to him through the comment section of his tweet using #Educationministergoeslive.

A number of teachers raised their concerns in response to the education minister’s invitation on Twitter.

Here are some queries raised by the Teachers for the HRD minister:    

 



 

This webinar is third in the series of seminars planned by the Ministry to reach out to the stakeholders of education during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the minister had held webinars addressing the concerns of parents and students on April 27 and May 5, 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
May 14, 2020 11:10 IST
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
May 14, 2020 10:35 IST
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
May 14, 2020 09:22 IST
Covid-19 update: Rohini Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, 20 others quarantined
May 14, 2020 10:59 IST

latest news

8-year-old Kerala boy seeks sister’s ‘arrest’ for not playing with him
May 14, 2020 11:07 IST
Iconic personalities come together in tribute to Covid-19 warriors
May 14, 2020 11:07 IST
Bombay HC asks AICTE to explain after MU objects to make management courses standalone
May 14, 2020 11:03 IST
What did India do...: Akram explains difference between BCCI and PCB
May 14, 2020 11:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.