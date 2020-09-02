Teachers request President to hold physical ceremony for National Teachers Awards later, instead of a virtual one now

The President of India Ramnath Kovind would have awarded these teachers during a ceremony on September 5, celebrated as Teachers’ Day, had there been no pandemic.) (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

At least 33 of 47 teachers selected for the National Awards to Teachers 2020 have written to the President of India, requesting him convene a physical felicitation ceremony for them when the Covid-19 situation normalises in the country. In view of the prevailing situation, the government has decided not to hold an award ceremony like it does every year and decided that district collectors/ deputy commissioners would give away the awards.

The Union Education Ministry, earlier known as the Human Resource Development Ministry, awards teachers every year, recognising their achievements in the field of education. The President of India awards these teachers during a ceremony on September 5, celebrated as Teachers’ Day.

This year, according to a communication the teachers received from the Union Education Ministry on August 25, the ceremony will be conducted virtually in view of the pandemic.

In another communication sent to the teachers on Monday, the ministry said, “It’s been decided to distribute award certificates and silver medals to awardee teachers through the respective district collectors/district commissioners on September 5, 2020.”

In a letter sent to President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, the teachers wrote, “We, selected teachers for NAT (National Awards to Teachers) 2020, are very thankful to the Ministry of Education for selecting us for the prestigious ‘National Awards to Teachers 2020’. Referring to the above letter, we came to know that the award function will be held through webinar. With due respect, we would like to say that we were worried that we would not be able to meet your honour in person. Being selected for a National award is a lifetime achievement for a teacher. We are eagerly waiting to receive this award from the hands of our honorable President and to make this moment recorded as one of the best moments of our life. In addition to this, the interaction with the honorable Prime Minister is a golden opportunity for us.”

“We respect your decision of taking precautionary measures considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Sir, we all are happy to get your blessings and wishes on 5th of September Teachers’ Day through a webinar. But, we want to receive the award from your kind hands. We place our humble request to your Excellency the award ceremony may happen in future after the situation becomes favourable,” the letter added.

The 33 teachers, who have signed the letter, said that they would miss the biggest opportunity of their lives if the ceremony were to take place via webinar. One teacher, who wished not to be named, said, “NTA are the highest awards in the field of education. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us all. We can wait for the awards when the situation normalises.”

A spokesperson of the ministry said, “September 5 is celebrated as Teachers’ Day and there is a relevance to awarding selected teachers from across the country on that day. We have conducted all the recent award ceremonies virtually this year in view of the pandemic situation. We cannot afford to hold a ceremony right now. But definitely the ministry will organise something for the winners of the prestigious awards whenever the situation allows.”

The teachers apply for the award online and get shortlisted at three levels—district, state, and national. The education ministry’s Department of School Education and literacy constitutes an independent jury at the national level to select the awardees. This year, 153 teachers were shortlisted and 47 of them were selected for the award.