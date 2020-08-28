Sections
Home / Education / NEET, JEE mains 2020: Telangana Congress holds protest against conduct of exams amid COVID-19

NEET, JEE mains 2020: Telangana Congress holds protest against conduct of exams amid COVID-19

NEET, JEE mains 2020: The agitated protesters were sloganeering and holding placards written ‘Postpone NEET-JEE Exams’, ‘No Exams in Pandemic’ and ‘Exams in COVID-19 is a suicide’ on it.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:42 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Hyderabad

Representational image. (HT file)

NEET, JEE mains 2020: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy along with other party members on Friday staged a protest here against conducting NEET and JEE Exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Congress party has staged a protest to put forth the demand of postponing NEET and JEE exams. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in Delhi and KCR government in Telangana must not risk the lives and health of the candidates in Hyderabad. This is quite risky for the students. We are protesting for student’s safety. We demand that these exams should be postponed,” Reddy said while speaking to ANI.

The agitated protesters were sloganeering and holding placards written ‘Postpone NEET-JEE Exams’, ‘No Exams in Pandemic’ and ‘Exams in COVID-19 is a suicide’ on it.

A heavy police force was also deployed at the protest site to avoid any sort of untoward incident.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bombay HC says hospitals can’t be closed down without due process of law
Aug 28, 2020 15:42 IST
Overnight Oats: Benefits for health, weight loss, and recipes
Aug 28, 2020 15:45 IST
Punjab CM leads Vidhan Sabha in paying tribute to Galwan Valley soldiers, unsung Covid warriors
Aug 28, 2020 15:41 IST
All child Covid-19 fatalities in UK had underlying conditions
Aug 28, 2020 15:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.