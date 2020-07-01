Telangana DOST Admissions 2020: Phase-1 registration postponed, check dost.cgg.gov.in
Telangana govt had earlier announced that the registration and admission process will be held through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) portal at dost.cgg.gov.in.
The online application process for undergraduate courses in the universities of Telangana has been postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on its official website.
“DOST - 2020 Phase-I registrations and web options are postponed for 15 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the official notice.
Earlier, the phase 1 registration was scheduled to be held from July 1 to 14, and web options were to be provided from July 6 to 15.
As per the official website, the updated schedule will be announced later on the official website.
DOST offers a single-window (DOST website https://dost.cgg.gov.in) for seeking admission into any of the undergraduate courses in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana Universities).