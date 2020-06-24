Telangana DOST Admissions 2020 schedule released, here’s how to apply for UG courses

Sections
Telangana DOST Admissions 2020: Telangana government will start the online application process for undergraduate courses in the universities of state from July 1 onwards. The registration and admission process will be held through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) portal at dost.cgg.gov.in

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 13:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Telangana DOST Admissions 2020 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Telangana government will start the online application process for undergraduate courses in the universities of state from July 1 onwards. The registration and admission process will be held through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) portal at dost.cgg.gov.in. Schedule of admission has also been released on the official website.According to the schedule, the classes will commence from September 1.

According to the schedule, the phase 1 of registration and depositing registration fee will be done between July 1 and 14. Web options will be provided from July 6 to 15. Phase 1 seat allotment process will be done on July 22.

Online self- reporting by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) by students has to be done from July 23 to 27.

Phase 2 registrations will begin from July 23 and end on July 30. Registration fee will be Rs 400 while the phase 3 registration will be done between August 8 and 13. Students orientation in the college will be held from August 28 to 31 and the session will begin from September 1.



Who can apply:

Those who have passed the class 12th examination can apply for the admission into all Undergraduate Courses, such as B.A./B.Sc./B.Com./B.Com.(Voc)/ B.Com.(Hons)/BSW/BBA/BBM/BCA etc., offered by all the Colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University respectively for the Academic Year 2020- 2021.

What is DOST ?

DOST offers single window (DOST website https://dost.cgg.gov.in) for seeking admission into any of the undergraduate courses in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana Universities). The process of admission is simple. It is student friendly and one can do it by himself/herself. Candidate must register himself/herself by visiting the website and logging in by the Intermediate hall ticket number.

How to apply:

Visit the DOST portal at dost.cgg.gov.in

Register yourself by entering Aadhar number linked with mobile number

After the registration students will get DOST ID and PIN. The students are advised to keep their DOST ID and PIN carefully and confidentially till the end of the admission process.

The students shall log in using DOST ID and PIN/password to open the Application Form.

They must fill in the application form with all the correct details that are required (once the data is submitted it cannot be edited).

Then they must exercise web options by choosing the course and college of their preference by giving the priority numbers. (one must be careful while giving college and course priorities s the seats will be allotted according to the priorities specified in the options).

Seats will be allotted based on the merit and reservations in force.

Check full schedule here

