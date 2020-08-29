Telangana Education Minister launch poster of School Innovation Challenge for govt school students

Sections
The School Innovation Challenge is being jointly organised by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) India in collaboration with Telangana School Education Department, Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and Inqui-Lab Foundation, an official release said.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 11:15 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Hyderabad

Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy with officials during poster launch event. (ANI )

Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday launched the poster for School Innovation Challenge for government school students in all 33 districts of the state.

“It is time we focus on the creativity of children that will enhance the education and sustain the self-reliance through problem-solving. The School Innovation Challenge by UNICEF in collaboration with School Education Department, TSIC and Inquilab Foundation, for all the 33 districts of the state. It is one of its kind and Telangana as the first state will also pioneer this to foster innovation from young age. I sincerely request all the teachers of the government schools to take charge and be a Changemaker in bringing Innovative mindsets from the school,” Reddy said.

The School Innovation Challenge that looks at nurturing innovation among the students from 6th standard to 10th standard, will be panned out from September to December 2020, the release said.



