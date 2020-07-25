Sections
Home / Education / Telangana FCRI student receives scholarship, fee waiver worth Rs 50 lakh in US varsity

Telangana FCRI student receives scholarship, fee waiver worth Rs 50 lakh in US varsity

Suharsha Baskarla, a final year student of BSc Forestry has got admission to the Masters of Science programme in School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences at Auburn University, Alabama, USA.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 13:17 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Hyderabad

Representational image. (HT file)

A student of the first batch of Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) in Telangana has received scholarship and tuition fee waiver worth Rs 50 lakh to pursue her studies at a university in the United States.

Suharsha Baskarla, a final year student of BSc Forestry has got admission to the Masters of Science programme in School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences at Auburn University, Alabama, USA.

The study programme at Auburn will be without tuition fee for two years.

Besides waiver of USD 15,000 annual tuition fee, she has been offered scholarship of USD 1,500 per month for two years.



“Pursuing higher studies abroad has always been my dream and FCRI gave me an opportunity to move towards my goal. Despite challenges during the lockdown, I applied and finally after a long wait for three months, I made it to the Master’s program at Auburn University,” she said.

Baskarla said she wants to a researcher in the field of wood science and the programme is suited to her goals.

“I will use the knowledge, skills and expertise I gain during my time at Auburn University to contribute to the forest community,” she said.

Earlier, Surya Deepika also got the admission into the Masters of Science programme with forest genetics specialization in Auburn University.

The Forest College and Research Institute has entered into the memorandum of Understanding with Auburn University.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IIT Kharagpur researchers develop novel technology for Covid-19 rapid test
Jul 25, 2020 14:27 IST
Three more Maharashtra policemen die of Covid-19, toll reaches 93
Jul 25, 2020 14:25 IST
21 existing drugs identified that block Covid-19 causing coronavirus in lab studies
Jul 25, 2020 14:22 IST
Richa Chadha makes her Twitter account private
Jul 25, 2020 14:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.