Telangana SSC Exam 2020 postponed in GHMC areas following HC order

The government has also planned to make additional safety arrangements for the examinations in the remaining areas.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Representational image. (HT file)

The Telangana government on Saturday announced the postponement of Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) examinations in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas of the state. The government has also planned to make additional safety arrangements for the examinations in the remaining areas.

The decision to postpone the exam in GHMC areas came after the Telangana high court’s directions to this effect. However, the exams will be held in other parts of the state as per the schedule from Monday.

A division bench of the state high court comprising chief justice Raghvendra Singh Chouhan and justice B Vijaysen Reddy, conducted a special hearing on a public interest litigation petition filed by one Balakrishna, an academic, challenging the conduct of examinations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bench felt that there was a need to balance the schedule of Class 10 examination in the state without jeopardising the academic interests and the safety of children who take the examinations and the support staff who conduct it.



The bench took note of the spike of Covid-19 cases in the GHMC area and made it clear that examinations whose centers are in the GHMC area will be postponed. Examinations in all other centers including rural centers will go on as scheduled within the guidelines prescribed and by maintaining the precautionary measures mentioned by the government. The bench also clarified that for candidates who reside outside of GHMC area but the centers are within the GHMC area, the examinations stand postponed.

The court also recorded the stand of the government that students across the board can choose to take the examinations in September but would be treated as regular candidates.

