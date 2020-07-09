Telangana Inter supply exams 2020 cancelled, failed 2nd year students to be promoted

Telangana Inter supply exams 2020: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday, July 8, decided to cancel the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2020. The decision was taken keeping in mind students’ health in times of coronavirus pandemic, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said on Thursday.

Under the present circumstances, all students who have failed in the second-year Intermediate Public Examinations March 2020 will now be declared passed under compartmental. Around 1.47 lakh students will benefit from this decision, the Education Minister added.

Education Minister further said that students can collect their marks from their respective junior colleges after July 31. The results of students who registered for re-counting or re-verification will be announced after 10 days.