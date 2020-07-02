Sections
Home / Education / Telangana private school teachers hold demo seeking wages, govt help

Telangana private school teachers hold demo seeking wages, govt help

Telangana Private Teachers’ Forum president Sheik Shabbir Ali said his outfit organised demonstrations outside offices of district Collectors in the state on Wednesday, urging the state government to come to their rescue.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:23 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Hyderabad

Representational image. (HT file)

Teachers working in private schools are facing hardship due to the non-functioning of the schools and non-payment of salaries since the coronavirus- induced lockdown began, the Telangana Private Teachers’ Forum (TPTF) said on Thursday.

TPTF president Sheik Shabbir Ali said his outfit organised demonstrations outside offices of district Collectors in the state on Wednesday, urging the state government to come to their rescue.

Ali said memoranda were submitted to the officials who assured to take their problem to the notice of the government.

Claiming that about three lakh private school teachers and their families are facing hardships, he said the teachers, who are educated, are now forced to take up other works, including the work of casual labourers, to feed their families.



The teachers of private schools are facing difficulties as the educational institutions have still not been re-opened, he said.

Though the state government had issued orders that salaries be paid to the private teachers during the lockdown, it is not being implemented, he claimed.

He urged the government to provide financial assistance to the private teachers either as unemployment dole or as COVID-19 assistance.

The school managements should pay full salaries during the lockdown as per the epidemic diseases Act, he said.

Asked about the non-payment of salaries to the private teachers, a senior government official had earlier said the government would do its best to help them.

The private teachers are employed directly by the managements, the official had said.

A representative of the school managements’ association had earlier said the salaries got delayed as school fees from parents could not be received properly during the lockdown.

The schools depend on fees paid by the parents, he had said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Novak Djokovic and his wife test negative for coronavirus
Jul 02, 2020 16:43 IST
YES Bank fraud: Rana Kapoor given interim protection from arrest till July 11
Jul 02, 2020 16:42 IST
Covid 19: India’s top 15 states with highest recovery rate and numbers
Jul 02, 2020 16:40 IST
Near-stampede situation as villagers line up for Amphan relief in Bengal
Jul 02, 2020 16:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.