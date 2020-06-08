Sections
Home / Education / Telangana SSC exams 2020 cancelled, all class 10 students to be promoted

Telangana SSC exams 2020 cancelled, all class 10 students to be promoted

Telangana SSC exams 2020: The decision was taken at a high level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on the conduct of SSC examinations at a time when the coronavirus disease has spread in the country and in the State.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 19:20 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Representational image. (HT file)

Telangana SSC exams 2020: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday decided to promote all Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) students to the next class without any examination as it would not be possible to conduct examinations due to the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The decision was taken at a high level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on the conduct of SSC examinations at a time when the coronavirus disease has spread in the country and in the State.

Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy, chief secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Education) Ms Chitra Ramachandran, CMO Principal Secretary Sri S Narsing Rao, Board of Secondary Education Director Sri Satynarayan Reddy, CMO Special Secretary Sri Rajsekhar, OSD Sri Deshapathy Srinivas, Secretary Sri Bhoopal Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

After deliberation on the issue, the CM decided that all class 10 students will be promoted to the next class by giving grades to them based on their internal assessment marks.



There are 5,34,903 Class 10 students in the State. There are six subjects and 11 papers. Out of these, three examinations pertaining to two subjects have already been conducted. At that time the examinations were postponed due to the high court orders.

The government also decided that a decision on the degree/post graduate courses examinations will be taken based on the situation prevailing in the future.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Eased curbs amid mounting Covid-19 cases worries frontliners in Haryana
Jun 08, 2020 19:30 IST
Unlock 1: Bengal’s most popular shrines remain shut to ward off coronavirus
Jun 08, 2020 19:28 IST
Trying to get rid of the habit: Kuldeep Yadav on using saliva
Jun 08, 2020 19:27 IST
‘Waiting to punish you again’: Mayweather wants McGregor out of retirement
Jun 08, 2020 19:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.