Telangana TS Inter Result 2020: TSBIE Manabadi 1st, 2nd year results to be declared soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the TS Inter class 11th and 12th exam results today, on June 18 at 3 pm. Students will be able to check their first and second year results online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov,in or manabadi.co.in after it is declared. The TS Inter Results 2020 for first and second year exams will be announced by the education minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sabita Indra Reddy.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Telangana board officials had submitted the report of TS Inter class 11 and 12 results to the Andhra Pradesh government after which the government started the preparation to announce the results as early as possible.

This year, there has been a delay in declaration of TS Inter result 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to control the spread of the virus. Last year in 2019, TS Inter Result was declared on April 18. A total of 59.8% students had cleared the first year exam while 65% students passed the second year exam. Around 9 lakh students register for the inter exam every year.

How to check TS Intermediate Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational)

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the results and take its print out for future reference.