Telangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live: TSBIE Manabadi 1st, 2nd year results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, toppers, pass percent, latest updates

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter class 11th and 12th exam results today. The results will be declared at 3 pm. Students will be able to check their first and second year results online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov,in or manabadi.co.in.Students will have to visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. On the home page, click on the available result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational). Then key in your details. Here we will provide you with the latest updates about the exam, results, background, pass percent, toppers etc. Stay tuned.

11:05 AM IST TSBIE Telangana Inter Results 2020: State education minister will declare results The TS Inter Results 2020 for first and second year exams will be announced by state education minister Sabita Indra Reddy.



