Telangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live: TSBIE Manabadi 1st, 2nd year results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, toppers, pass percent, latest updates

Telangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live Updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter class 11th and 12th exam results today at 4 pm. Check latest updates here
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter class 11th and 12th exam results today. The results will be declared at 3 pm. Students will be able to check their first and second year results online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov,in or manabadi.co.in.Students will have to visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. On the home page, click on the available result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational). Then key in your details. Here we will provide you with the latest updates about the exam, results, background, pass percent, toppers etc. Stay tuned.
There has been a delay in declaration of TS Inter result 2020 due to the coronavirus disease outbreak and the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of the virus
In view of the coronavirus disease and need for social distancing to curb infection, no press meet will be held for the declaration of the Telangana intermediate results 2020.
The Telangana board intermediate first and second year exam results will be declared at 3pm on Thursday, June 18.
Students will be able to check their TS Inter Results 2020 online by entering in their roll number and date of birth after the result is announced at 4 pm. Read more
The TS Inter Results 2020 for first and second year exams will be announced by the education minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sabita Indra Reddy.