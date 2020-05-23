Telangana TSBSE Class 10 time table for remaining exams released

Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) on Friday released the revised schedule for the remaining papers of class 10 board examinations 2020. The Telangana Board SSC examinations will be start on June 8 and end on July 5, 2020.

According to the notice, students appearing for the exam will have to cover their nose and mouth with a mask/cloth and will have to follow social distance norms.

Time table:

There is a two-day gap between each exam that will be conducted by the board. Earlier, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy had announced that there will be a two-day gap after each paper as suggested by the high court.

Acting on the High court’s suggestion to ensure social distancing, the department said 2,005 exam centres would be set up. This will be in addition to 2,530 centres set up earlier.