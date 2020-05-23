Sections
Home / Education / Telangana TSBSE Class 10 time table for remaining exams released

Telangana TSBSE Class 10 time table for remaining exams released

According to the notice, students appearing for the exam will have to cover their nose and mouth with a mask/cloth and will have to follow social distance norms.

Updated: May 23, 2020 18:48 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) on Friday released the revised schedule for the remaining papers of class 10 board examinations 2020. The Telangana Board SSC examinations will be start on June 8 and end on July 5, 2020.

According to the notice, students appearing for the exam will have to cover their nose and mouth with a mask/cloth and will have to follow social distance norms.

Time table:

There is a two-day gap between each exam that will be conducted by the board. Earlier, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy had announced that there will be a two-day gap after each paper as suggested by the high court.

Acting on the High court’s suggestion to ensure social distancing, the department said 2,005 exam centres would be set up. This will be in addition to 2,530 centres set up earlier.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Aarogya Setu app users cross 2 crore mark in Uttar Pradesh: Official
May 23, 2020 19:04 IST
Decks cleared for 7th UGC pay arrear to Bihar varsity teachers
May 23, 2020 19:02 IST
Centre nudges Bihar to scale up Covid-19 testing as number of cases rise
May 23, 2020 19:02 IST
The Yaqoob-Amrit story could have healed us
May 23, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.