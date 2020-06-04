THE Asia University Rankings: IIT Ropar ranked 47th

Sections
Updated: Jun 04, 2020 09:15 IST

By Press Trust of India, Ropar

IIT Ropar (HT file)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar has been ranked 47th in THE ASIA University rankings 2020, a statement said here.

The IIT, Ropar entered the top 50 list for the first time, said a statement issued by the IIT Ropar.

“Amid pandemic crisis, a cheering news to share that IIT Ropar has achieved the rank among top 50 institutions in the Times Higher Education Asian University (THE ASIA University) rankings 2020,” IIT Ropar Director Sarit K Das said.

With the 47th rank, IIT Ropar’s growing influence has echoed its vision of contribution to knowledge, to society and to the nation, Das further said.



In February this year, the institute had also made a debut in the Emerging Economies University rankings 2020, being ranked 63rd, sharing the rank with IIT Madras, said the statement.

Das said even in this time of COVID-19, IIT Ropar is progressively giving solutions to combat this pandemic which is a proof of its commitment to the nation.

