This mom from Patna parted from her 3-year-old son to prepare for UPSC, secures AIR-90 in first attempt

While many of us think getting married and having kids could end our professional dreams, Anupma Singh from Patna has proved other otherwise.

She has secured 90th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted by Civil Services Examination 2019, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Anupma (32) got married with Ravindra Kumar who is also a doctor by profession in 2013.

She said, “I have practised at government hospitals for three years. In 2018, I decided to resign so that I can concentrate on my preparation.”

Recalling her journey, she said, “My son Anay was 3-year-old when I decided to move to Delhi for preparation. Parting away from my son was the most difficult job I had to do.”

She said, “Study after marriage and kids is tougher than pre-marriage phase. There is a responsibility on one’s shoulder and emotional bond with kid. Unfortunately, my mother and father -in-law was no more, so my husband took care of my son in my absence. My sister-in-law moved to Ranchi specially to look after my son.”

After moving to Delhi in 2018, she enrolled herself in a private coaching institute.

“As I was living alone in Karol Bagh, I dedicated my all time to study. After classes, I used to read books, newspapers, magazines and prepare notes. I used to interact with my son over video call. I missed a phase of his childhood and his firsts activities. But instead of thinking to return leaving preparation halfway, I used to think that I should focus to achieve target soon for getting back home. Maybe this was the reason I cleared exam in the first attempt.”

Anupma, a resident Patna’s Kankarbhagh , has complete her early education from Patna itself. She has completed her Class 10 from Mount Carmel High School in 2002.

She has pursued MBBS in gynaecology from Patna Medical and College Hospital in 2011 while Master of Surgery(MS) from Banaras Hindu University in 2014.

Talking about her inclination towards civil services, she said, “After practising for two years, I realised that there is a need of transformation in health system. As a doctor, I was treating patients but improving poor medical system was not in my hand. I wanted to make government medical facilities better and stronger for public and this thought triggered me to get in civil services.”

She said that she was on cloud nine after checking results. “My husband and my family members have played a great role in my success. I returned my home in September 2019 and Anay is 5 now. My sacrifice paid off today. I can proudly share my UPSC-cracking-story with my son when he grows up.”