Three IIITs to open in Uttarakhand soon: Education minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ during a meeting with Uttarakhand higher education minister Dhan Singh Rawat asked the state government to focus on women empowerment through education in the hilly areas.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 17:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced that three Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) will soon be opened in Uttarakhand. (ANI file)

Pokhriyal also announced that three Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research will soon be opened in Uttarakhand. The minister made the announcement during the meeting with Rawat in Delhi on Wednesday.

“We will soon open three IIITs in public-private partnership mode in Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar. The state government should also give us suggestions for establishment of IISER in the state. The Ministry of Education will release grants for setting up these institutes at the earliest,” said Pokhriyal.

While discussing the Central government’s schemes for the empowerment of women, Pokhriyal also sought a proposal from Uttarakhand government to provide facilities in higher education for girls.

“In this proposal, the state government can give its three-four priorities keeping in view the Himalayan, backward and remote areas, where the central government will start higher education facilities for girls. Such projects can provide better solutions towards women empowerment in future,” said the Union education minister.

