Three months after CBSE results, class 10 students yet to get marksheets

More than three months after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Class 10 exams, students are still yet to get their marksheets from the board, said schools. Several schools in the city said that despite several reminders to the board, students are yet to get a physical copy of their marksheets, which is proving to be a hurdle for junior college admissions.

“Majority of our students wish to switch to the state board after Class 10 and they need to apply under the online admission portal for junior college admissions. Since they have still not got their original marksheets, they are worried that colleges might not accept their applications,” said the principal of a CBSE school in Kharghar.

Officials at the CBSE did not respond to calls and messages.

This year, the CBSE declared the results of Class 10 board exams on July 15. While students could see their results online and the certificates were uploaded on digilocker, a digital repository for certificates, students are yet to get a physical copy of their results. “Most colleges do not accept online marksheets for finalising admissions. We are thus requesting the board to issue them at the earliest,” said another principal from a school in the western suburbs.

A large number of CBSE students from Mumbai have applied for first year junior college (FYJC) admissions this year. While the admission process for FYJC is stayed due to the Supreme Court’s interim stay on Maratha reservations, students have to upload a copy of their marksheets on the admission portal.

“In a few days, colleges will ask for the originals and we are worried because the board has not even told us the reason for this delay,” said Ira Kale, an FYJC aspirant.

In Maharashtra, over 72,000 students cleared their CBSE Class 10 exams this year.