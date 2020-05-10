Sections
Home / Education / Time to decide which part of education needs to be online, says JNU VC

Time to decide which part of education needs to be online, says JNU VC

Talking about the second two-day JNU Workshop on Empowering Teaching through Online Mode (JNU-WETOM II) which started on Saturday, Kumar said JNU will continue to train teachers across the country even post-COVID-19 as online education will become the new normal in our education system.

Updated: May 10, 2020 08:38 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Time has come for the educational institutes to decide which part of education needs to be inside the classroom and which part online, said Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday.

Talking about the second two-day JNU Workshop on Empowering Teaching through Online Mode (JNU-WETOM II) which started on Saturday, Kumar said JNU will continue to train teachers across the country even post-COVID-19 as online education will become the new normal in our education system.

“The students need to be given the necessary freedom to stay in their residence and attend the lectures. Time has come for the educational institutes to decide which part of education needs to be inside the classroom and which part online,” he said.

More than 600 faculty members from across the country are attending the JNU-WETOM II.



In a live poll, 87 per cent of the participants rated the workshop as “excellent”, the JNU VC said.

Most of the participating faculty were excited to be a part of the workshop as they felt that it was “the need of the hour” during the current pandemic crisis, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s coronavirus cases hit 60,000, fatalities exceed 2,000
May 10, 2020 01:25 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 10, 2020 05:23 IST
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries post-coronavirus lockdown
May 10, 2020 09:06 IST
US lawmakers propose bill, 40,000 Covid-19 health workers set to get green cards
May 10, 2020 03:49 IST

latest news

After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries post-coronavirus lockdown
May 10, 2020 09:06 IST
Alex Morgan becomes U.S. national team’s newest soccer mom
May 10, 2020 09:05 IST
In leaked call, Obama describes Trump’s handling of Covid-19 as ‘chaotic’
May 10, 2020 09:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy A21s image renders leaked online
May 10, 2020 09:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.