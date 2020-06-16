Sections
TISS Recruitment 2020: 21 teaching vacancies on offer, check details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 21 vacancies for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Out of which, 8 vacancies are for Assistant Professor, 7 for Professor, and 6 for Associate Professor.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 17:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TISS Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor on its official website. The institute has invited applications from interested scholars in Social Sciences and allied disciplines for faculty positions in its Schools across the four campuses.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at tiss.edu on or before July 10, 2020.

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS category are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 2000. For SC/ST/PWD (Divyang) candidates, the registration fee is Rs 500.



For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

