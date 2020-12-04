TISSNET 2021 registration for MA programme begins at tiss.edu, here’s direct link

Sections
TISSNET 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for TISSNET 2021 exam online at tiss.edu on or before January 15, 2021.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 17:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TISSNET 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has invited online applications for the Tata Institute of Social Science National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for TISSNET 2021 exam online at tiss.edu on or before January 15, 2021. However, the last date for receipt of application form by post is January 10, 2020.

The institute will conduct the TISSNET 2021 computer-based examination on February 20, 2021, at various centres.

“Candidates should have successfully completed Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree of minimum of 3 or 4 years duration or its equivalent (under the 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 or 10+2+2+1 year bridge course pattern of study or any other pattern fulfilling the mandatory requirements of 15 years formal education) from a university recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India. Some Masters Degree programmes will have additional/specific eligibility requirements,” reads the official statement on the website.

The institutes conducts the entrance examination for admission to MA programmes offered by the institute’s 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan) campuses for the academic session 2021-23.

