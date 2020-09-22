TJEE admit card 2020 released at tbjee.nic.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the admit card for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the TJEE 2020 examination can download their admit card online at tbjee.nic.in.

The board will conduct the TJEE 2020 examination on September 26, 2020. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card along with on the day of examination or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download TJEE admit card 2020.

How to download TJEE admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “To download the admit card please login now”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TJEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.