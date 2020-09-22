Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / TJEE admit card 2020 released at tbjee.nic.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

TJEE admit card 2020 released at tbjee.nic.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

Candidates who have registered for the TJEE 2020 examination can download their admit card online at tbjee.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 12:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TJEE admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the admit card for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the TJEE 2020 examination can download their admit card online at tbjee.nic.in.

The board will conduct the TJEE 2020 examination on September 26, 2020. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card along with on the day of examination or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download TJEE admit card 2020.



How to download TJEE admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “To download the admit card please login now”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TJEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
Sep 22, 2020 10:51 IST
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Sep 22, 2020 11:57 IST
Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha until MPs’ suspension is revoked
Sep 22, 2020 11:58 IST
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
Sep 22, 2020 09:18 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha over suspension of MPs and all the latest news
Sep 22, 2020 12:59 IST
PM Modi to hold talks with Sri Lankan counterpart on Sept 26
Sep 22, 2020 12:55 IST
HP modifies guidelines for schools after social distancing goes for toss
Sep 22, 2020 12:54 IST
This is a very good time for independent music: Palak Muchhal.
Sep 22, 2020 12:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.