TJEE results 2020 declared at tbjee.nic.in, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TJEE results 2020: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has declared the results for TJEE 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results online at tbresults.tripura.gov.in, tripura.gov.in, or tbjee.nic.in.

This year, a total number of 3869 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 3628 candidates appeared.

TJEE results 2020:

How to check TJEE results 2020:

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Tripura Joint Entrance Examination Results 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TJEE results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.