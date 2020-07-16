Sections
Home / Education / TN 12th Results 2020 declared, 92.3% pass Tamil Nadu HS Exam, girls outshine boys

TN 12th Results 2020: Students who have appeared in the Tamil Nadu class 12 examinations can check their results online at tnresults.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 11:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TN 12th Results 2020. (HT file)

TN 12th Results 2020: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu on Thursday declared the Tamil Nadu 12th results on its official website. A total of 92.3% of students have passed the exam.

A total of 7,99,717 Lakh students have registered for the TN class 12 exam this year.

This year, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.8% while the pass percentage of boys is 89.41%.



The highest pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu class 12 board results has been recorded by the Tirupur district where 97.12% of students have passed the exam. This is followed by Erode and Coimbatore district with 96.99 and 96.39 pass percentages respectively. Karaikkal district recorded the lowest pass percentage of 86.21%.

Students can also check their result from the following websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result: How to check

1) Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for 12th results

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) Click on Get Marks

5) View your result and take a print out

