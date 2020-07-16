Sections
TN 12th Results 2020 declared, here's how to check Tamil Nadu HSE scores on tnresults.nic.in

TN 12th Results 2020: Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu on Thursday declared the Tamil Nadu Higher secondary or Class 12th exam results on its official website.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu on Thursday declared the Tamil Nadu Higher secondary or Class 12th exam results on its official website. (HT file)

Students who have taken in the examination can check their results on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in

A total of 7,99,717 Lakh students registered for the exam this year.

Here is the direct link to check Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020



Last year, 8,69,423 students appeared in the TN Class 12 examination, out of which 8,42,512 students appeared through schools and 29,911 appeared on their own. In 2019, the overall pass percentage for TN class 12 exam was 91.03%. Out of which, the pass percentage for boys was 88.57% and 93.64% for girls.

Tamil Ndu Board 12th Result: Step’s how to check:

1) Log on to tnresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link for 12th results

3) Key in your registration number and date of birth

4) Click on Get Marks

5) View your result and take a print out

The Tamil Nadu board has also declared the HSE +1 arrear examination results 2020. The results can be checked by clicking here.

