Sections
Home / Education / TN 12th Results 2020: Tamil Nadu declares HSC results at dge.tn.nic.in, direct links here

TN 12th Results 2020: Tamil Nadu declares HSC results at dge.tn.nic.in, direct links here

TN 12th Results 2020:Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu has declared the Class 12th Board exam results 2020 on Thursday, July 16. Candidates can check the results on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in. Check direct link and steps to check scores h

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TN 12th Results 2020 declared

TN 12th Results 2020: Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu has declared the HSE Class 12th Board exam results 2020 on Thursday, July 16. Candidates can check the +2 results on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in. A total of 92.34% students have passed the Tamil Nadu class 12th board exam.

Tamil Nadu has also declared the TN HSE class 11 or +1 arrears results 2020. Candidates will have to key in their registration number and date of birth to login.

A total of 7,79,931 students appeared in the examination, out of which 7,20,209 have passed making the pass percent 92.34. In the year 2019, the pass percent was 91.03.

Among the districts, Tiruppur stood first with a pass percent of 97.12% followed by Erode with 96.99% and Coimbatore with 96.39% at second and third places, respectively. In the year 2019 also, Trippur and Erode stood at first and second positions, with 95.37 and 95.23 pass percent, respectively.



Direct link to check Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Results 2020

Direct link to check Tamil Nadu HSE(+1) Arrears Examination Results 2020

Tamil Nadu TN HSC Board Exam Result 2020: How to Check

Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads- TN HSC Board exam results 2020

Key in your roll number and submit.

Your Tamil Nadu 12th board exam result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take its print out.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘What about ghar wapsi?’ Kapil Sibal takes a swipe at Sachin Pilot
Jul 16, 2020 10:28 IST
Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC to not function on July 16, 17 due to Covid-19
Jul 16, 2020 10:27 IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says FA Cup semi-final schedule not fair
Jul 16, 2020 10:32 IST
41% of state’s total Covid cases reported in first two weeks of July
Jul 16, 2020 10:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.