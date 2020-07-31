TN Board 11th Plus One Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu class 11 results at tnresults.nic.in

TN plus one results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu will announce the plus one or class 11 and class 12 re-sit examination results today at 9:30 am on its official website. Students who have written the examinations will be able to check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in after the results are declared. KA Sengottaiya, education minister of Tamil Nadu on Thursday tweeted to confirm the date and time of result declaration. “Examination results will be released on July 31, 2020 at 9.30 am for students who have written Class 11 and Class 12 re-sit. Exam results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied,” he tweeted.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 11 and 12 re-sit examination results:

Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads, “TN class 11 exam results 2020” or “TN Class 12 re-sit exam results 2020’

Key in your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take its print out.

Follow LIVE Updates here: