Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu eases lockdown restrictions, UG final year classes to begin from Dec 7

Tamil Nadu eases lockdown restrictions, UG final year classes to begin from Dec 7

Gatherings to be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the facility or up to 200 people. Coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue to December 31.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 11:47 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chennai

Representational image. (HT file)

Under Graduate final year classes in Tamil Nadu will begin from December 7 as the state government has announced an easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

As per an official notification by the state government regarding the COVID-19 restrictions, Chennai’s Marina Beach will be reopened after December 14.

Swimming pools for sportspersons for their training can be reopened.

Gatherings to be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the facility or up to 200 people. Coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue to December 31.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,459 new Covid-19 cases, 1,471 discharges, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases stood at 7,80,505 while discharges reached 7,57,750 and the death toll stood at 11,703. There are 11,052 active cases in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal signals ties with India are warming up but China keeps them on the edge
Nov 30, 2020 12:04 IST
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Nov 30, 2020 11:36 IST
CPWD blames Oppn for muted microphones in RS during farm bills’ passage
Nov 30, 2020 12:01 IST
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Nov 30, 2020 09:46 IST

latest news

AR Rahman becomes BAFTA Breakthrough India ambassador
Nov 30, 2020 12:09 IST
Odisha NEET first seat allotment result 2020 declared at ojee.nic.in, here’s direct link
Nov 30, 2020 12:08 IST
Iran begins funeral for slain military nuclear scientist
Nov 30, 2020 12:06 IST
Using water cannons on farmers amid cold wave cruel: Shiv Sena
Nov 30, 2020 12:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.