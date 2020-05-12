Sections
Home / Education / TN SSLC exam 2020 to be conducted from June 1, HSC compartmental exam on June 4

TN SSLC exam 2020 to be conducted from June 1, HSC compartmental exam on June 4

TN SSLC exam will be conducted from June 1 to 12. The chief minister has assured to provided all health facilities for the students who will write the SSLC exams and the school departments will implement it, the minister tweeted.

Updated: May 12, 2020 14:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, New Delhi

TN SSLC exam update (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Tamil Nadu Board will conduct the SSLC or Class 10th examination from June 1 to 12. The Tamil Nadu school education minister KA Sengottaiyan on Tuesday tweeted that the TN SSLC exams will be conducted from June 1 to 12.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 13 which was then postponed due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Moreover, he said that the evaluation of TN HSC or Class 12th exam papers will begin from May 27 at their respective camps.



He also tweeted that steps are being taken to conduct the class 11 exam that was earlier scheduled for March 26. Revised dates will be announced soon.

The compartmental exam for the 36,842 candidates who could not pass the TN HSC or class 12th exam will be conducted on June 4.

Complete datesheet will be available on the official website of the Board in due course of time.

