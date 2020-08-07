Sections
Home / Education / TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu class 10th result expected to be announced soon

TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu class 10th result expected to be announced soon

TN SSLC Result 2020: Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the TN SSLC examination will be able to check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TN SSLC Result 2020. (HT file )

TN SSLC Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu is expected to announce the results of SSLC or class 10 examinations soon on its official website. According to reports in a section of media, the TN SSLC results will be declared on August 10, 2020.

Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the TN SSLC examination will be able to check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in.

Earlier on August 4, state education minister K A Sengottaiyan said that all the necessary steps are being taken to declare the results of Class 10 exams soon. 

Last year, the Tamil Nadu class 10 results were declared on April 29. This year, the declaration of the results has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



TN SSLC Results 2020: How to Check

1. Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’

3. Key in your registration number, roll number

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out for further reference.

On July 31, DGE Tamil Nadu had announced the class 11th results. A total of 96.04% of students have passed the TN Class 11 exams. Class 12th or HSLC result was declared on July 16, in which 92.3% students passed the exam.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Shocked at the devastating news’: Rahul Gandhi on Kozhikode Air India plane mishap
Aug 07, 2020 21:32 IST
Hamilton sets pace in 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice
Aug 07, 2020 21:31 IST
‘2nd tragedy of the day’: Ex-minister after plane crash, landslide in Kerala
Aug 07, 2020 21:26 IST
Aircraft shot past runway in rainy conditions and fell into a gorge: How it happened
Aug 07, 2020 21:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.