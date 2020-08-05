Sections
Home / Education / TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu class 10th result expected to be declared soon

TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu class 10th result expected to be declared soon

The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu will soon declare the TN SSLC or class 10th Results. The education minister of Tamil Nadu, KA Sangottiyan on Tuesday said in a tweet that all steps are being taken to provide the examination results of the 10th class students as soon as possible.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 14:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu will soon declare the TN SSLC or class 10th Results. The education minister of Tamil Nadu, KA Sangottiyan on Tuesday said in a tweet that all steps are being taken to provide the examination results of the 10th class students as soon as possible.

 

However, the exact date and time of result declaration has not been confirmed yet. Once the results are out, students will be able to check their scores at tnresults.nic.in.

Earlier, on July 31, DGE Tamil Nadu had declared class 11th results. Over 7 lakh students had taken the exam out of which 96.04% have passed. Class 12th or HSLC result was declared on July 16. A total of 92.3% of students had passed the HSLC exam.



The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UPSC CDS II Notification 2020 released, apply for 344 vacancies at upsc.gov.in
Aug 05, 2020 15:08 IST
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
Aug 05, 2020 15:07 IST
Ankita Konwar shares stunning photo, reveals how to get a bikini body
Aug 05, 2020 14:59 IST
Making of Gunjan Saxena: Janhvi trains like a beast, watch
Aug 05, 2020 14:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.