TN SSLC: Tamil Nadu class 10th admit card 2020 released today at dge.tn.gov.in

Students who have appeared in the examination can download their admit card online at dge.tn.gov.in.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 21:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tamil Nadu class 10th admit card 2020. (Screengrab)

The directorate of government examination, Tamil Nadu on Thursday released TN SSLC or class 10th board exam admit card on its official website.

To download the Tamil Nadu class 10th admit card, students need to key in their credentials on the login page. Students can also get their admit cards from their schools.

According to reports, around 9 lakh students have registered for the TN SSLC exam 2020.



The Tamil Nadu 10th board exam will be conducted from June 15 to 25. Schools are ordered to sanitize the premises and follow all preventive measures as mentioned in the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home affairs.

Here’s the direct link to download the hall tickets.

