TN SSLC: Tamil Nadu class 10th hall ticket 2020 to be released today at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu class 10th hall ticket 2020:The directorate of government examination, Tamil Nadu is expected to release TN SSLC or class 10th board exam hall tickets today on its official website at dge.tn.gov.in.According to media reports, TN SSLC hall tickets will be released on June 4 at 2 pm.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 10:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

To download the Tamil Nadu class 10th admit card, students need to key in their roll number and date of birth on the login page. Students can also get their admit cards from their schools.

According to reports, over 9 lakh students are registered for TN SSLC exam 2020.

The Tamil Nadu 10th board exam will be conducted from June 15 to 25. Schools are ordered to sanitize the premises and follow all preventive measures as mentioned in the guidelines issued by ministry of Home affairs.



According to media reports, the final exams for class 11 students have been rescheduled to June 16 while for absentees of class 12, the exam will be held on June 18. Their admit cards will also be available on the website.

