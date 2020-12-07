Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / TNAU bounces to 8th spot in ICAR ranking

TNAU bounces to 8th spot in ICAR ranking

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) secured 8th rank in the ICAR (Indian Council for Agricultural Research) ranking for the year 2019 by bouncing back from 33rd position the previous year.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 16:32 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) secured 8th rank in the ICAR (Indian Council for Agricultural Research) ranking for the year 2019 by bouncing back from 33rd position the previous year.

The university attained 8th rank among the 67 agricultural institutes, 4th among the state agricultural universities and 1st among the southern agricultural universities, a press release said on Monday.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor Dr N Kumar, in the release, said the teachers of the university through coaching classes prepared students to acquire innumerable junior research and senior research fellowships which had been the key factor to hike the score in the educational dimension, he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre sends advisory for ‘Bharat Bandh’; asks states to tighten security, ensure peace
Dec 07, 2020 16:44 IST
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Dec 07, 2020 16:44 IST
India’s imports from China dropped 13%, exports went up by 16% in 2020
Dec 07, 2020 15:52 IST
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Dec 07, 2020 14:58 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin confesses being in relationship with Aly since 3 years
Dec 07, 2020 16:47 IST
Bala Devi scores her first goal in Scottish Women’s Premier League
Dec 07, 2020 16:43 IST
Maharashtra Medical Council suspends licence of MD doctor from Pune
Dec 07, 2020 16:43 IST
Deepika, Shabana, Kiara choose best performers of 2020
Dec 07, 2020 16:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.