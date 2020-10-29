Sections
TNAU Diploma rank list 2020 released at tnau.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

TNAU Diploma rank list 2020: Candidates who have applied for the admissions can check the Diploma admission rank list online at tnau.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 17:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TNAU Diploma rank list 2020. (Screengrab)

TNAU Diploma rank list 2020: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Thursday released the rank list of the Diploma Admissions 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the admissions can check the Diploma admission rank list online at tnau.ac.in.

The online registration process for TNAU Diploma admissions 2020 was held from September 10 to October 16, 2020. The last date for receipt of filled in application by post was October 21.

Direct link to check TNAU Diploma rank list 2020



How to check TNAU Diploma rank list 2020:



Visit the official website at tnau.ac.in



On the homepage, click on the TNAU Diploma rank list link

The TNAU Diploma admission rank list 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the list and take its print out for future use.

