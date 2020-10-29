Sections
TNAU Diploma rank list 2020 to be released today at tnau.ac.in, here’s how to check

TNAU Diploma rank list 2020: Once the rank list are released, candidates who have applied for the admissions will be able to check the Diploma admission rank list online at tnau.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 14:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TNAU Diploma rank list 2020: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will release the rank list of the Diploma Admissions 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020, on its official website.

“Diploma Admissions 2020 Rank List will be released today evening (29-10-2020),” reads the statement flashing on the varsity’s official website.

The online registration process for TNAU Diploma admissions 2020 was held from September 10 to October 16, 2020. The last date for receipt of filled in application by post was October 21.



How to check TNAU Diploma rank list 2020:

Visit the official website at tnau.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the TNAU Diploma rank list link

The TNAU Diploma admission rank list 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the list and take its print out for future use.

