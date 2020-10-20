Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / TNEA counselling 2020 round 2 allotment list released at tneaonline.org, here’s how to check

TNEA counselling 2020 round 2 allotment list released at tneaonline.org, here’s how to check

The online registration for the second round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020 (TNEA) counselling 2020 began on October 12, 2020.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 13:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TNEA counselling 2020 round 2 allotment list. (Screengrab )

The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, has released the provisional allotment list for the second round of TNEA counselling on its official website.

Candidates can check the allotment list online at tneaonline.org.

The online registration for the second round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020 (TNEA) counselling 2020 began on October 12, 2020.

Direct link to check TNEA counselling 2020 round 2 allotment list .



How to check TNEA counselling 2020 round 2 allotment list :



Visit the official website at tneaonline.org



On the homepage, on the left-hand panel, click on the link that reads, ‘Academic Round 2’

The TNEA counselling 2020 round 2 allotment list in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your result

Download the allotment list and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
Oct 20, 2020 13:44 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
Oct 20, 2020 12:38 IST
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Oct 20, 2020 12:10 IST
Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after the app promises to moderate content
Oct 20, 2020 12:44 IST

latest news

Severe Covid patients may be best donors for plasma therapy: Study
Oct 20, 2020 13:50 IST
Thai Cabinet Approves Parliament Session to Discuss Protests
Oct 20, 2020 13:51 IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurates Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs
Oct 20, 2020 13:48 IST
Siraj & Shardul to fight for fifth pacer’s slot for Test series Down Under
Oct 20, 2020 13:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.