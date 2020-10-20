TNEA counselling 2020 round 2 allotment list released at tneaonline.org, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, has released the provisional allotment list for the second round of TNEA counselling on its official website.

Candidates can check the allotment list online at tneaonline.org.

The online registration for the second round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020 (TNEA) counselling 2020 began on October 12, 2020.

Direct link to check TNEA counselling 2020 round 2 allotment list .

How to check TNEA counselling 2020 round 2 allotment list :

Visit the official website at tneaonline.org

On the homepage, on the left-hand panel, click on the link that reads, ‘Academic Round 2’

The TNEA counselling 2020 round 2 allotment list in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your result

Download the allotment list and take its print out for future use.