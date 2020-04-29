TNPCB Recruitment 2020: Apply for 242 vacancies of engineer, scientist, assistant and typist posts

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has extended the last date to apply for 242 vacancies for various posts. Earlier the last date to apply was March 26 which has been extended to May 13. Candidates can apply online at www.tnpcb.gov.in.

The posts include assistant engineer -78 vacancies, environmental scientist- 70 vacancies, assistant (junior assistant) -- 38 vacancies and typist-- 56 vacancies.

Candidates should possess adequate knowledge of Tamil.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer:

Candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or Chemical Engineering or Environmental Engineering, and

Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ M.Tech. Environmental Science and Technology awarded by Anna University / M.Tech. Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals awarded by Anna University / M.E. Environmental Management awarded by Anna University

Environmental Scientist:

Master’s Degree in Science in any one of the following discipline

(1) Chemistry

(2) Biology

(3) Zoology

(4) Environmental Chemistry

(5) Environmental Science

(6) Environmental Toxicology

(7) Microbiology

(8) Marine Biology

(9) Bio-Chemistry

(10) Analytical Chemistry

(11) Applied Chemistry

(12) Botany

Assistant (Junior Assistant):

(i) Should have a bachelor’s Degree and

(ii) Diploma / Certificate in Computer Course for a period of minimum six months

Typist:

(i) Should have a Bachelor’s Degree

(ii) A pass in the Government Technical Examination in Typewriting Higher Grade in English and Tamil and

(iii) Diploma / Certificate in Computer Course for a period of minimum six months

Selection process:

The selection will be made in two stages including an online exam and an interview. The online exam will be objective in nature. Candidates can check the syllabus for the exam in the official notification.

Official notification

Apply online