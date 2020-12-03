TNUSRB SI result 2020 declared at tnusrbonline.org, here’s direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TNUSRB SI result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the result for the recruitment of Sub Inspector of Police on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the TNSURB SI recruitment exam 2020 can check their result online at tnusrbonline.org.

“SI 2019 : List of Candidates eligible for Viva-Voce (Open & Department) has been published,” read the statement flashing on the official website.

The board had conducted the recruitment exam on January 12 and 13, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check TNUSRB SI result 2020 (Enrolment wise)

Direct link to check TNUSRB SI result 2020 (Roster wise)

How to check TNUSRB SI result 2020:

Visit the official website at tnusrbonline.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “List of candidates eligible for Viva-Voice (Enrolment No.wise)” or “List of candidates eligible for Viva-Voice (Roster wise)”

The TNUSRB SI result 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.