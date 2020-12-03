Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / TNUSRB SI result 2020 declared at tnusrbonline.org, here’s direct link to check

TNUSRB SI result 2020 declared at tnusrbonline.org, here’s direct link to check

TNUSRB SI result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the TNSURB SI recruitment exam 2020 can check their result online at tnusrbonline.org.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 13:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TNUSRB SI result 2020. (Screengrab )

TNUSRB SI result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the result for the recruitment of Sub Inspector of Police on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the TNSURB SI recruitment exam 2020 can check their result online at tnusrbonline.org.

“SI 2019 : List of Candidates eligible for Viva-Voce (Open & Department) has been published,” read the statement flashing on the official website.

The board had conducted the recruitment exam on January 12 and 13, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.



Direct link to check TNUSRB SI result 2020 (Enrolment wise)

Direct link to check TNUSRB SI result 2020 (Roster wise)

How to check TNUSRB SI result 2020:

Visit the official website at tnusrbonline.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “List of candidates eligible for Viva-Voice (Enrolment No.wise)” or “List of candidates eligible for Viva-Voice (Roster wise)”

The TNUSRB SI result 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Punjab CM meets home minister Amit Shah over farmers’ stir
Dec 03, 2020 12:36 IST
Will launch political party in January, tweets Rajinikanth; says announcement on Dec 31
Dec 03, 2020 12:56 IST
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
Dec 03, 2020 12:08 IST
Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive
Dec 03, 2020 12:54 IST

latest news

TNUSRB SI result 2020 declared at tnusrbonline.org, here’s direct link to check
Dec 03, 2020 13:14 IST
Beware fake coronavirus vaccines, warns Interpol
Dec 03, 2020 13:12 IST
IIT Roorkee placement drive attracts top companies; 395 offers on the table
Dec 03, 2020 13:11 IST
NZ vs WI 1st Test Day 1: Williamson puts Kiwis on top
Dec 03, 2020 13:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.