Home / Education / TNUSRB SI Result 2020 declared, viva-voce call letter released, here’s list of shortlisted candidates

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has declared the PET/PST results for the candidates registered for Sub-Inspector recruitment. Candidates who have appeared in the PET/PST after qualifying the written exam can check their roll number in the merit list on the official website - tnusrbonline.org

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 09:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has declared the PET/PST results for the candidates registered for Sub-Inspector recruitment. Candidates who have appeared in the PET/PST after qualifying the written exam can check their roll number in the merit list on the official website - tnusrbonline.org.The merit list contains the enrolment number of candidates who are shortlisted for the next level- viva voce for both, open and departmental recruitment.

TNUSRB has also released the call letter for SI viva-voce. Candidates will have to download it by logging in using their User ID and Password.

The TNUSRB SI viva voce will be conducted for a total of 10 marks for both and open and departmental recruitments. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 969 vacancies for the posts of Sub-Inspector of Police in Taluk, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police).

