To bridge demand-supply gap, MUHS grants affiliation consent to Satara-based government medical college

As competition for undergraduate medical and dental seats gets tougher every year, another new government medical college (GMC) recently received affiliation consent by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS).

In a circular dated November 28, MUHS has agreed to affiliate the proposed GMC in Satara. The institute with 100 MBBS seats will function from the 2021-22 academic year after a final written approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

“On the basis of the report by the local inquiry committee (LIC), MUHS has agreed, in principle, to affiliate the proposed medical college to be established as Government Medical College, at Civil Hospital Campus, Satara with the annual intake for 100 seats, pending final authorisation from NMC,” states the MUHS circular.

According to information shared by the Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER), the government has proposed to convert 11 district hospitals in the state into GMCs, including a new one in Mumbai. Of these eleven, one institute in Nandurbar district recently received approval to admit students from the current--2020-21 academic year.

“Looking at the growing demand for medical and dental seats, both undergraduate and post graduate, the state government has been planning to ease the competition by setting up more colleges. We are glad at least one of these colleges will be open for admission in the upcoming academic year itself,” said a senior official from DMER.

New GMCs have been proposed in Nandurbar, Satara, Parbhani, Buldhana, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Amravati, Usmanabad, Palghar, Alibaug and Mumbai. “We’ve chosen district hospitals that are already in good shape and can ease into teaching with least problems,” added Lahane.

Under a recent scheme of the union health ministry, state governments can establish new medical colleges by upgrading existing district or referral hospitals. Last year, as part of the scheme, 75 new GMCs were proposed across the country. While the previously BJP-led Maharashtra government had proposed seven new GMCs, DMER this year confirmed that proposals for eleven new GMCs have been made.

“Hopefully, new GMCs in Alibaug, Sindhudurg and Parbhani will also receive necessary approvals in the next few months making way for more seats in the next academic year,” said Sudha Shenoy, parent of a medical student and activist.