Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / To facilitate more investment, construction area condition for universities relaxed in Punjab

To facilitate more investment, construction area condition for universities relaxed in Punjab

It was decided to reduce the requirement of construction area from 50,000 square metres to 30,000 sq. mt for multi-domain university (offering courses in different streams) and from 20,000 sq. mt to 15,000 sq. mt. for single-domain university.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 19:49 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chandigarh

Representational image. (File photo )

The Punjab cabinet on Thursday decided to relax construction area requirements for setting up universities in the state.

It was decided to reduce the requirement of construction area from 50,000 square metres to 30,000 sq. mt for multi-domain university (offering courses in different streams) and from 20,000 sq. mt to 15,000 sq. mt. for single-domain university.

It has also been decided to accordingly amend the Punjab Private University Policy-2010, an official spokesperson said after the cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, held through video conferencing.

The move will encourage the establishment of more private universities in the state.



The decision has been taken in line with the recommendations of the committee, constituted under the chief secretary by the higher education department to consider the representations received from various bodies for relaxation for the establishment of new private universities in the state.

The amended policy would further facilitate higher capital investments in the field of higher education and it is expected that two more universities, which have tie-ups with globally acclaimed universities, would set up campuses in Punjab, said spokesperson.

Under the Punjab Private University Policy-2010, the state government has so far approved 14 universities. Apart from these, proposals to establish four more private universities are under process, said spokesperson.

The cabinet, in another decision, approved waiver of fee for the Change of Land Use (CLU) and several other charges for ‘Satsang Bhawans’ established, or to be established in future, by Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) across the state.

Apart from CLU, the other charges to be waived include External Development Charges (EDC), Permission Fee (PF), Social Infrastructure Fund (SIF) and Building Scrutiny Fee, said spokesperson.

The decision has been taken in view of the “immense contribution” of Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, in disseminating the universal teachings of love, peace, harmony and brotherhood as propagated by the great Saints through its Satsangs and publications, besides motivating people to stay away from drugs and other bad habits.

The cabinet acceded to the proposal put forth by the housing and urban development department for exemption of the aforesaid charges, with a financial implication of Rs 12.18 crore as per the list submitted by the RSSB, of which Rs 6.96 crore belongs to state exchequer and Rs 5.22 crore to the respective urban development authorities.

The state government has already exempted above charges for educational, health, religious and social institutions set up by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Durgiana Mandir, Amritsar and Devi Talab Mandir, Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, the state government said to ensure universal coverage of rural households with piped water connections, it has decided to accord first priority to providing functional house tap connections (FHTCs) in the 17.59 lakh households from the tied grants for water under the 15th Finance Commission.

Of the 17.59 lakh households that still remain to be connected, 7.60 lakh with FHTCs would be covered in 2020-21 and 9.99 lakh in 2021-22, as per the decision taken by the cabinet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Harsimrat Badal resigns over Centre’s new farm bills
Sep 17, 2020 20:27 IST
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
Sep 17, 2020 19:34 IST
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
Sep 17, 2020 18:51 IST
Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days
Sep 17, 2020 19:15 IST

latest news

Cong MPs burn copies of farm bills
Sep 17, 2020 20:27 IST
OTT somewhat offers level playing field, writes Kunal Kemmu
Sep 17, 2020 20:27 IST
Court directs Maharshi Dayanand University to consider student under DSC category
Sep 17, 2020 20:26 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.